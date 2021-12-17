From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Civil Society organisation, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), has called on Kogi State governor, Mr Yahaya Bello to provide a level playing ground where at least three women will be elected as members of the state assembly come 2023

The Executive director of the organisation, Comrade Idris Abdul, – Miliki who said women participation in politics in the state was too low expressed surprise that out of the 25 members state assembly, no single woman was elected as member

The Civil Right activist who expressed worry that the Kogi State assembly has become an appendage of the governor lambasted the assembly for not allowing pubic hearing and debate on the 2022 budget draft where the governor office alone was allocated over ₦56 billion

He reiterated the need for the voices of citizens to be strengthened against anti-corruption and the demand for accountability from Government, appointed and elected Representatives and called on media practitioners and the citizens alike to ask aspirants of what anti – corruption agenda they have for the people before they are elected into office.

Comrade Miliki, made the presentation at a One Day Meeting with CSOs Partners on Prioritizing Anti-Corruption and Accountability issues towards 2023 Elections held at Halims Hotel, Lokoja, Kogi State

As a way of promoting anti-corruption and accountability, Miliki called on citizens and Frontline candidates of Political parties to prioritize anti-corruption, accountability and inclusion reforms and commitment and also called on all the registered political parties in the state to include women and the disable in their state Exco.

While noting that citizens groups and election Support coalition should canvas for affirmative action and Social inclusion, he lamented that 2023 remains a defining moment for Nigerians to make informed choices based on the issue of anti-corruption and accountability.

The Executive Director called on CSO, Citizens to demand reforms towards improving Electoral accountability as well as call for more participation of vulnerable and marginalized groups like women, youths and persons living with disabilities.

The Executive Director called on the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission to after one year of conducting the last Local Government election make the results public, described the activities of the commission as far from being accountable and laced with corruption.

The One Day Meeting with CSOs Partners on Prioritizing Anti-Corruption and Accountability issues towards 2023 Elections is with Support from Mac-authur Foundation and in partnership with CISLAC

The 1-Day Strategic Meeting was organized to strengthen the interaction between Civil Society Organizations partners, Media and Faith Based Organizations on prioritizing Anti-Corruption and Accountability issues during the upcoming 2023 General Elections at State level in Kogi State.

The interactive meeting had in attendance selected Civil Society Organizations, Human Rights Activist, Media Organizations, representatives of Women and Youth Groups, faith based Organizations and professional Associations.

