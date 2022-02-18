From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A Group, Wike4Nigeria Support Group has said it has made money available for the purchase of Nomination and Intent Form for Gov. Nyesome Wike ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election.

The Director-General of Wike4Nigeria Support Group, Hon. Olumeyan Oluwafemi made the disclosure while speaking with Newsmen after inaugurating the Kogi State Chapter of The Wike4Nigeria Support Group.

The Director-General said the Group clamor for Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State is to enable him to replicate the outstanding feat he has achieved in Rivers State for the Country.

The Group’s Director-General disclosed that having beamed their searchlights amongst the 2023 Presidential contenders in the Peoples Democratic Party arrived at the conclusion that Gov. Wike has the capacity to unite and secure the country in view of his accomplishments in Rivers State.

The DG described Wike as a man of vision, a transformer, who has the capacity to unify the country and ensure growth and prosperity, stressing that was why the Group’s plans to buy him the nomination and intent forms.

The DG disclosed that aside from the ongoing efforts to inaugurate all State Chapters of Wike4Nigeria Support Group, the Group will begin nationwide advocacy to drum support for Governor Nyesome Wike before the PDP Primaries.

The Wike4Nigeria Support Group with headquarters in Abuja, described the forthcoming 2023 general election as one that is a defining moment stressing that’s why a credible person with capacity should be encouraged and allowed to lead the country from the woods to prosperity.

The Director-General called on all PDP stakeholders, youths, women, and people living with disabilities to massively throw support for Governor Nyesome Wike, pointing out that he has all it takes to lead the country