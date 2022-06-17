From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A coalition of youths and students bodies in Edo State, yesterday, said they will sensitize and mobilize 10,000 persons resident in the state to get registered for their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and collect same in order to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

Hon. Osawe Uwagboe, Speaker, Edo State Youth Parliament and Convener of the “Massive March For 10,000 PVC Registration, said this during their rally in Benin City.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The coalition which moved from the National Youth Council House to the Museum ground at Ring Road, brandished placards with the various inscriptions like

“PVC Walk your talk, go get your PVC, Register and collect your PVC and Your Vote Matters, register and collect your PVC”

Uwagboe said, over time, Nigerian youths have always said their votes do not count and for that reason, they have no business in going out to get themselves registered for their PVCs.

“The reason for this rally, is because we have understood that over time, youths are making all sorts of words that the PVCs and their votes are not needed and do not count and we are here today to tell the youths that their votes count and that Nigerians should come out enmass come 2023 elections”, he said.

He said they are not partisans and that they have made sure that no politicians from any political parties sponsored the programme stressing that it was sponsored by youth organizations, the man o war, the boys scouts and others.

Also speaking, one of the coordinators for the coalition for youths and students in Edo State for the PVCs Benin massive rally, Daniel Uwadia, said, they have a feeling that a lot of youths some time go out to register and they end up not collecting their PVCs, while others end up not voting.

He said, so, this time, they feel it is the best time for Nigerian youths, looking at what have been happening in the country, to change the narrative with their PVCs.

Uwadia said they should not be deceived by those who are saying that their votes do not count maintaining that if they do not count, politicians will not have been buying them.

For Salami David, former NANS Joint Campus Committee, Edo State, Nigerians are not new to what is happening in the country adding that, things have skyrocketed in the market, just as he said a commoner cannot go to the market to buy things.

He said Nigerians are done praying and that it is time for them to get their PVCs as INEC does not count prayer points.

“We have liaised with persons in the INEC without stress.

“We have done praying right now, it is time for us to get our PVCs to the polling booths to elect credible leaders that will be responsible and that which will deliver for the youths”, he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .