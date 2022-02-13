By Chinelo Obogo

A coalition of civil groups under the auspices of The Green Alliance (TGA) has urged the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefelie, to contest for president in 2023.

During its inaugural meeting held in Lagos yesterday, the Convener of TGA, Mr Wale Fapohunda, said that the movement which is made up of various civil and pressure groups from across the nation, believes that what the country needs is a candidate who has experience in steering the economy in the right direction, hence their call for Emefelie to join the race in 2023.

Fapohunda said that besides spearheading bank policies and programmes that has led to job creation, Emefiele ensured stability of macro economic concerns like inflation and exchange rate.

He also stated that the CBN governor inspired the rice revolution that brought about the near zero importation of rice.

“Emefelie has been at the forefront of pushing for a diversification of Nigeria’s revenue base with emphasis on agriculture and growth of small businesses. We have done a little research about him, which is why we feel he is the best man for the job.

“He was appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government, but President Muhammadu Buhari, in his wisdom, retained him and that tells a lot about his capacity and managerial acumen.

“We want to move away from the norm of career politicians to a technocrat that has built a resilient financial system for Nigeria. We want him as president because he will be a bridge builder. He has pushed through measures that have halted importations and moved the nation’s agricultural sector to a great height,” Fapohunda said.

He then urged Nigerians to ensure they get their Personal Voters Cards, to enable them participate actively in the 2023 general elections through their votes.

Earlier, the co-founder of TGA, Mr Valentine Gabriel, said that the Lagos outing, which is the first for the group, would be taken round the nation, while the representative of Asaba Women Association of Nigeria and Women in Politics, Angela Ajufo, said that women were desperately in need of change and looking for progress and peace, that is the reason they would give their support to Emefiele if he runs.

While speaking, the leader of Youth Alliance for Good Governance, Akin Osomo, said: “We believe Emefiele will handle the nation’s economy as well as he handled the CBN. He has an in depth knowledge of the economy and global economic growth and he is a detribalised Nigerian.

“His achievements in CBN are numerous and cannot be quantifiable. We, therefore, urge Emefiele to come forth and declare.”