From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National chairman of the Concern Group for Igbo Presidency(CGIP) Chief Elendu Orji has urged all Igbo presidential aspirants to unite and support a candidate from the south east to enable them realise the Igbo presidency in 2023.

Orji speaking to newsmen in Owerri yesterday maintained that the unity of the contestants will give the zone the opportunity to win the presidency even as he added that the aspirants from the zone have all it takes to transform Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He equally noted that an Igbo presidency will end the agitations from various secessionist groups in the country.

“The best minds from the South East should be elected and appointed to serve as president and other key positions, so as to bring the desired development in Nigeria. If this happens, it will unify Nigeria and put to an end the agitations for secession from Nigeria as evident in Southern Nigeria.

“Again, any Nigerian leader that does not support the aspirations of the Igbo from the South East to produce the next President of Nigeria is self-centered and unfit to rule Nigeria.” Orji said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Meanwhile, Orji has also advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to resist temptation and avoid being used to jeopardise the Igbo presidency by the North.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .