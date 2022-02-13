From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group, Plateau Friends of Osinbajo, has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, to provide responsive leadership that will improve the living condition of Nigerians across the six geo-political zones.

In a communiqué signed by the Convener, Tony Lat Ngwen, after a townhall meeting held yesterday at the Eliel Centre, the group enjoined the Vice President to contest the Presidency in 2023.

Ngwen, who read the Communiqué, said the Plateau Friends of Osinbajo were drawn from different political parties, civil society organizations, and respected citizens from the public and private sectors from different ethnic and religious backgrounds to ask the Vice President to contest the election because of his leadership style and capacity to move the country forward.

The communiqué read in part: “In furtherance of the advocacy for good governance which is only achievable through the entrenchment of quality, visionary and responsive leadership that is geared towards fair play, equity, and justice for the improvement of the quality of lives of the Nigerian people, The Plateau Friends of Osinbajo have joined the league of millions of Nigerians calling on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the Presidency come 2023.

“The call on Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is predicated on his sterling leadership qualities as evidence in his record of performance especially with the Social Intervention Programmes which have impacted the lives of many Nigerians in tremendous proportions.

“Since his assumption of office as Vice President of Nigeria in 2015, he has demonstrated uncommon competence, character, courage, credibility, and compassion in discharging his responsibilities and duties as Chairman of the National Economic Council.”

The communiqué described Osinbajo as a bridge-builder and embodiment of national unity, who possesses the capacity and intellectual ability to turn around the fortunes of the country to the advantage of the citizens.