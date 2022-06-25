A group, Northern Nigeria’s Front for Equity and Good Governance, has called on politicians to be fair to Nigerians in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Mr. Zakariyya Abdulaziz, President of the group who made the call at a news conference on Friday in Kaduna, said the objective of the group was promoting unity in Northern Nigeria.

“As you are all aware, the need for every part of our country to have a sense of belonging and participation in governance has never been more anticipated than now.

” We therefore considered it expedient to, as a pressure group, reiterate the core values of our founding fathers, who toiled and served the people with fear of the Almighty,” he said.

He explained that the North had always participated In national politics as a diverse but united entity with common goals and aspirations.

He added that the region had a voting pattern that had been characterised by nationality without regard for sectional, ethnic and religious considerations.