From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders’ Council (NENYLC) has urged Presidential candidates of the various political parties to make Nigeria’s interest a priority in their engagements.

NENYLC’s President-General, Comrade Terry Obieh gave this charge while briefing journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

Obieh cautioned political actors against over heating the polity, stressing that the 2023 election should not be a do-or-die affair.

He added that all political parties should as a matter of necessity balance religious and ethnicity related issues inorder to sustain and protect democratic values.

He said, “National unity has now become inevitably difficult to achieve, especially at this critical point in time. We, therefore, call on all political parties to give a sense of belonging to every segment of our population.

“We need each other to move this country forward. We cannot afford to be further polarised and excessively divided at this perilous times.

“We therefore demand that all political parties should as a matter of necessity balance religious and ethnicity related issues, so as to protect and sustained the values of democracy in the Nigeria, being a circular state in compliance with the 1999 Constitutional provisions on Federal character, we therefore call on parties to embrace a joint opp. Religion Ticket(Muslim, Christian and Traditional Religion Practitioners), based on competitive competence and positive values, and not predicated on compensatory opportunism.”

He commended all political parties for the completion of their primary elections, urging all the presidential candidates “to unite and put Nigeria first in the course of their political engagements across the country.”

Obieh further stressed that the presidential candidates must explain to the youths their plans if elected President.