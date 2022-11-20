A South-West youth-based group, Always Thanking God (ATG), has urged youth leaders in the region to support the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu for the sake of future.

Mr Rilwan Adegboyega-Usman, the Co-ordinator of the group, in a statement on in Lagos, said that youth leaders in the zone should declare loyalty, commitment and apparent dedication to Tinubu’s success in the polls.

Adegboyega-Usman, who is also the Principal Coordinator of BATCO (Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation) Mandate Group in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, called on Nigerian youths to wake up to their responsibilities and get involved in politics.

“If we want to see positive changes in the country, as the future of the nation depends on us, we need to support Asiwaju, who remains apparent youth builder,” he said.

According to him, youths from the zone must be involved in making Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

He said a situation whereby youths continued to show apathy in the country’s electoral process would mean conceding their birthrights to politicians, whose policies might not reflect the collective objective of the people, especially the young Nigerians.

Adegboyega-Usman, who commended the Chairman of BATCO Mandate Group, Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo, said it was important for youths to throw weight behind Tinubu’s ambition.

He said that the group was planning to organise a rally across the southwest region, starting from Lagos State, to bring youths together and mobilise support for Tinubu.

He noted that the exemplary performance of Tinubu was enough reason for youths to support him and also canvass others to support his ambition in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)