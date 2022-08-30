From Ben Dunno, Warri

A political pressure group, South-South Movement for Tinubu/Shettima (SSMTS), has urged his teeming supporters across the six geo-political zones to remain focus and not be distracted by the ongoing campaign of calumny against the presidential ambition of their flag bearers in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

The group who made the appeal in a Communique issued at the end of the meeting of the Senatorial Coordinators and Delegates from the six States in the South South geopolitical zone, comprising Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Edo States, held in Warri at the weekend, described the campaign as the antics of desperate and drowning politicians.

The Communique signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Besidone Samuel Eyengho, alongside other Zonal Executive officers, noted that no amount of campaign aimed at discrediting Tinubu/Shettima ticket would scale through as both candidates remains the best, interms of experience, exposure and the in depth knowledge on how to tackle the very many challenges presently confronting the nation.

While noting that Tinubu/Shettima are versatile politicians who have excelled in their various capabilities both in private and public lives as Executive governors, the group reiterated that the “All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is hale, hearty, agile and fit to tackle the challenges and demands of a prosperous Nigeria”.

The group therefore called on stakeholders in the geopolitical zone to “embrace the ticket inorder to guarantee a prosperous Nigeria”.

It added that “sincere and concerned efforts should be made to return the region fully into mainstream national politics, in order to ensure meaningful and accelerated development”.

The group lamented that “the romance of the South South with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999, has failed to attract the much-needed development o the region” and assured that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket will return the country to a path of sustainable peace, socioeconomic growth and development.

The communique recalled the Asaba Declaration of Tuesday, May 11, 2021 by 17 Governor’s of Southern Nigeria and submitted that “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidency perfectly represents the yearnings for a President of Southern Nigeria extraction, come 2023”.

The group maintained that “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has epitomized consistency and stability in terms of political philosophy” stressing that his days right from the Alliance for democracy (AD) to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the formation of All Progressives Congress (APC) speak volume.

“He is alien to political prostitution, associated with politicians moving from one political party to the other, just to contest for power”, the communique said.

It read further, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) designed the development blueprint for present day Lagos State, when he was governor. As Chief Executive f Lagos State, his versatility in corporate life and business, was brought to bear.

This was evident in the way and manner he increased the Internally Generated Revenue of Lagos State from millions to billions on monthly basis and prioritized competence above ethnic/religious sentiments.

“Unlike his peers, BAT has an uncommon vision of identifying potential leaders and mentoring them to the peak of their professional and political careers. This has greatly helped in the transition of power in Lagos State, from me Governor to another since 1999, seamlessly keying into the development blueprint of the State His running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima has equally exhibited this rare leadership quality by producing one of the most outstanding governor’s in Nigeria today, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

“BAT is a pan Nigerian (detribalised Nigerian). As Governor of Lagos State, he appointed people who were it from Lagos State and South West as a whole, into strategic political positions. Some of these persons grew their political and professional profiles under his leadership and are excellently serving the country in various capacities till date”.

“Lagos is a mini-Nigeria and the pedigree of Asiwaju is what Nigeria needs at this point in time”, the Communique stated.

Other signatories to the communique included Dr. Emem Wilcox Wills (National Secretary); Chief Thank God Deizigha(National Organizing Secretary); Barr. Nwulu Charles Uche,(National Publicity Secretary); George Ogaga (State Coordinator) and Abu Momodu (Member).