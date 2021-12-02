From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Grassroot Mobiliser of Nigeria Foundation(GMF), a socio-political organisation, has urged the Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to contest for the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election under All Progressives Congress(APC).

The National President of the group, Engineer Nnamdi Ohuru, alongside the Northern Forum of the organisation stated this at a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Ohuru said that ‘we are beckon on him to come out and contest. Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is a grassroot politician, who has political capacity from the grassroots to the national level. You will agree with me that when he was at the House of Assembly in River State, he made tremendous and remarkable contributions to the legislative development.

‘When he finally became Speaker and Governor of River State, he made landmark achievements in governance which cannot be overemphasised. When he was the Governor of River State, he turned the state around in the areas of academic, medical sector, employment opportunities and all sorts of lives. He built over 160 primary health centres. He built several primary schools, developed agriculture and employed about 13,000 teachers that comprise both indigenes and non-indigenes. He employed youths and his inputs in the development of the state are there to speak for him.’

He added that the minister was qualified to contest considering his track record as President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign DG in 2015 and 2019 stressed that as the transport minister, he has recorded a lot of achievements that have turned around the infrastructure facilities of Nigeria.

In his remark, Mahmud Isyaku, the Chairman of the Northern Forum of the organisation who is also chairman of the Niger State chapter, said that the foundation has concluded a plan to sue the Transport Minister if he refused to accept the call by the GMF to contest for the President of Nigeria.

According to him, ‘the northern chapter under my leadership has concluded plan to sue Honourable Minister of Transportation if he refused to contest for President under APC. With my colleague, the entire northern caucus forum will sue if he refused to answer our calls.’

The Chairman of Kebbi State, Alhaji Adamu Gado, also corroborated the Northern Forum Chairman of the organisation stressed that they are ready to instigate Court processes on him if he failed to comply with their calls.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .