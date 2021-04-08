From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political pressure group, the Mben Political Assembly (MPA) is canvassing for Abia State 2023 governorship seat for Ohafia clan. It has therefore appealed to all the political parties in the country to zone their ticket for the exhault office to Ohafia clan.

Speaking at Eben, the headquarters of Ohafia Local Government Area at the end of a city-wide rally across the 26 communities in the clan, the president of MPA, Dr. Lucas Uche said zoning the seat to Ohafia clan was very apt and equitable.

According to him, the clan dose not only merit to occupy the seat after the present occupant, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu but should be given the opportunity because it has been supporting others in the past in their bid for the office successfully.

He confirmed that MPA was aware that other clans and local government areas in Abia North Senatorial district where the seat should return in 2023 in accordance with the state Charter of Equity, are also interested in the seat.

Eme, while arguing that Ohafia clan deserved a special attention in the arrangement, noted that they had since 1999 been continually shortchanged in the allocation of political offices zoned to the district even when their votes were massive.

He maintained that with their huge number of eminently qualified indigenes capable of holding any political office in the country, they are yet to produce a senator, deputy governor or governor of the state after 22 years.

The MPA explained that just as it is the turn of the district to take a shot at the Government House in 2023, the clan which is in its southern section which is made up of Ohafia and Arochukwu local government areas deserves it most.

The Ohafia political Think Thank further argued that when the district held the seat from 1999 to 2003 it was occupied by Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu from its northern section, part of which has held the senate seat for 12 years out of the 22.