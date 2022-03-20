Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, Osinbajo Southwest Group, has called on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, not to tarry any longer but publicly declare his intention to succeed his boss come 2023.

The group posited that Nigeria in 2023 will need a leader with integrity, foresight, passion and man with impeccable credentials such as the vice president, to make the country great and take it to the Promised Land.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the group, on Sunday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the Osun State Coordinator of OSG, Oyewale Olumuyiwa, noted that the group had carried out a microscopic analysis of all 2023 presidential aspirants and came to a conclusion that “Osinbajo is the long-awaited Messiah to pilot the affairs of this nation to Eldorado”.

He argued that the VP, out of those jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, is the best qualified for the office of the president, especially with his intellectual resources, empathy for the younger generation and deep understanding of the economy.

Olumuyiwa further pointed out that Osinbajo has what it takes to govern the country and bring succor to all Nigerians, adding that “his qualification as a leader is immense. He is a professor of law, a Senior Pastor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria but above all, a God-fearing family man, whose love for the people of this nation is unmatched as he has proven his mettle over time”.

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, is cerebral, eloquent, healthy, dependable, energetic, statistical and experienced. He is the best qualified among all the names being mentioned potential successor. For seven years, Professor Yemi Osinbajo had stood resolutely behind the President and Commander-In-Chief as his deputy. He has acted as President several times and has given a good account of himself.

“Within this period, the country had been tested on several fronts.

Our gathering here today, therefore is to amplify his obvious merits. In our midst at this event are representatives from the academic, civil society groups, professional and religious bodies, youths and women organizations, all acceding to the fact that we need to elect a competent and reliable leader with proven track record, integrity, transparency and honesty.

“He is still relatively young, strong and in good health with a profound resolve to serve the people. His experience as the Vice President will come in handy as he navigates the terrain of leadership.

“We, hereby, appeal to Mr. President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, all Thirty-Six (36) State Governors, 360 members of the National Assembly, 774 Local Government Chairmen and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to give credibility a chance and stand solidly behind this tested, loyal and true apostle of good governance”. The coordinator stated.

While insisting that the VP should hearken the voice of the masses and vie for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olumuyiwa stressed that as Buhari/Osinbajo administration is winding up, the mantle of leadership should be transferred to Osinbajo in order to consolidate on the gains of the administration and also pursue the unfulfilled dreams of Mr. President.

“Being a part of this administration, he understands the challenges faced by this administration and this will help foster cohesive tendency as an insider and part of the government to collaboratively work with other well meaning Nigerians to take the nation to a greater height.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby call on the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to yield to the yearnings of the people to serve his Fatherland and answer the clarion calls of Nigerians by running for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Olumuyiwa submitted.