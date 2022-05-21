From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Plateau Political pressure group” Plateau yeans for Osinbanjo 2023′ has called on APC delegates to cast their votes for Vice President Yemi Osibanjo at the forth coming presidential Primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Convener of the group, Bishop Jonas katung made the appeal at media interaction in Jos during which he described the vice President as someone who served his principal meritoriously without any blemish for the past seven years.

According to him, Osinbanjo is knowledgeable, intellectual experienced, loyal and someone who has been groomed over the years not only because of his brilliance but his desire to see positive change is second to none .

He added that most people comes around because they want to get something either to get more wealthy, use the position to get more properties as it has been the attitude of most of them but that the desire of the Vice President is just to serve the people of Nigeria and to put things correctly in the polity .

Bishop katung is the founder of The Living Stone Assembly International further stressed that most of educated Nigerians and uneducated believes that if given the opportunity Osinbanjo will not only bring the people together but will touch many lives positively than what previous Nigerian leaders have done in the past.

He said as Vice President Osinbanjo when he was given opportunity to serve as Acting President of the country while his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari was away abroad for medical treatment, Osinbanjo was able to manage the troubles and challenges at that time in a matured manner as Buhari gave him a free hand to run the business of governance of the country.

Katung said ” Osinbanjo took many decisions and made appointments that were hailed by Nigerians especially on the confirmation of the appointment of former chief judge of the federation who was serving in acting capacity before his confirmation was made by Osibanjo”.

He added that Nigerians needs a leader that is decisive in taking action when the need arises devoid of religion and ethnicity sentiment.

Katung said Osinbanjo acceptance cut across the country when he formally declared his intension to run for the 2023 presidential race.