From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A coalition of pressure groups in Enugu has taken the campaign for the zoning of the governorship of the state in next year’s general election to the traditional rulers’ council.

The Coalition for Equity and Good Governance (CEGG), yesterday, visited Lawrence Agubuzu, chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, to enlist the support of the traditional institution for zoning of the slot to Enugu East senatorial district.

Coordinator of the group, Gerald Obasi, who also urged that the position be micro-zoned to Nkanu East Local Government Area, said they were motivated by the urge to sustain the existing peace in the state.

“It is no longer news that what has kept us stable and peaceful, which is zoning of political offices, is being questioned by some disgruntled elements that are obviously in the minority, who have ironically, hitherto, benefitted from the same zoning arrangement.

“Their attempt to circumvent the process is simply because, this time, it didn’t favour them. Our thesis is very simple, your majesty, the issue of zoning to Enugu East senatorial zone is apparently sacrosanct, but your majesty, we are appealing that the micro zoning should consider Nkanu East for equity to become absolute.”

Reminding his visitors that traditional rulers were apolitical, Agubuzu promised to take their message to his colleagues.

Agubuzu said: “Democracy is a good thing and I know that’s why you are here; I’m honoured by your visit, which is a big respect to the traditional rulers.

“However, you know we are apolitical, but we guide and advise our children. I have heard you, I’m representing monarchs in Enugu State, whenever we meet as a council; I will read out what you said to them.”