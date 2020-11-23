Zika Bobby

A group, Better Nigeria Initiative (BNI), said for Nigeria to move forward, there is need for an Igbo president in 2023.

Its National President, Nelson Inusa, said the region is blessed with people of leadership qualities but have decided to back Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, for the plum job.

The group described the minister as the best man who has the capacity to salvage the country’s ailing economy from the woods.

“For justice, equity and in the spirit of fair play, we think it is in order for the next president of this country to come from the south east. We feel it is proper because this will give the people of that region a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project. And we are calling on the minister to, as a matter of urgency accept this offer. We believe in him and we are optimistic that with him, Nigeria will move to a greater level,” he said.

BNI said as a minister, Onu began the National Science and Technology Week, which held its first edition in 2017 in Abuja and then in March 2018 to showcase inventors and inventions.

“He signed a Memorandum of Undertaking (MOU) with three international companies to export indigenous technologies and food. He also signed an agreement with NASCO to kick off commercial production of High Nutrient Density biscuits. In 2016, he initiated a programme tagged: “774 Young Nigerian scientists Presidential Award (774-YONSPA), aimed at encouraging and developing the interest of Nigerian youth in science, technology, and innovation. This is indeed the man we need at the moment. Today the global world is technology-driven and we must not be seen to lag behind,” he said.

He urged Onu to answer the clarion call to serve Nigeria and Nigerians for a better