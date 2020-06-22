Magnus Eze, Enugu

Two pressure groups, Conference of Ndigbo Worldwide (CNW) and South East for Presidency 2023 (SEFORP2023), have asked the two major political parties in the country to cede their presidential tickets to the South East in 2023.

In separate communiqués in Enugu, they group posited that allowing the nation’s next president come from the zone would reduce friction and engender national cohesion.

The CNW said it had gone beyond the political parties and even started reaching out to other ethnic groups to canvass support for presidency for Ndigbo in 2023.

CNW’s National Coordinator, Chief Amaechi Okolo and National Secretary, Dr. Jasper Uche, said after a critical review of the nation’s trajectory in the last 21 years of unbroken return to civil rule, the old breed politicians that had largely dominated Nigerian political firmament should give way for young politicians with progressive ideas.

They also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be more inclusive, and engender national cohesion in appointments of new set of security chiefs.

“Nigeria should revert to a unilateral legislature, and slash the emoluments of federal legislators by 50 per cent. The savings should be used to empower the small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) across the country,” the group said.

Secretary, National Advisory Board (NAB) of SEFORP2023, Dr. Chris Obidigbo Uchay, reasoned that the South East Igbo did not have any other country but Nigeria and should be treated as other Nigerians.

He said ceding the Presidency to South East in 2023 was one single opportunity for Nigeria to right the wrongs perpetrated on the igbo since the end of the Nigeria-Biafra war.