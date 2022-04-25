Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A coalition of solidarity groups in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State on Monday called on the former Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman to contest the governorship seat of the State on the platform of the APC.

The coalition which made up of six different groups at a press conference in Jalingo said the political ideology and philosophy of the immediate past Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman endeared him to them hence their call on him to contest and salvage the State.

Spokesperson of the group, Hon. Suleiman Dada while addressing the press conference said the former Minister remained the only politician with widespread support and acceptability.

“The former Minister possessed the requisite experience, exposure, track record and integrity capable of leading the APC and Tarabans generally out of this present state of confusion and uncertainty.

“He is the only politician with solid structures across the 16 local government areas of the state and one who has over the years provided employment opportunities and empowerments to vulnerable groups, particularly youth, women and other less privileged members of the society

“We strongly believe in his leadership capable cementing greater ties among Tarabans, promote unity, development and peaceful co-existence at all times.

“At this crucial time when Taraba state is in dire need of a visionary leader, we need him to come and refocus the state in addressing the myriads of socio-economic and security challenges facing the State.

“We, therefore, appeal to Engineer Saleh Mamman to throw himself into the ring and contest the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries of APC in Taraba State,” the group said.

The group said they were ready to mobilise resources and obtained intention and nomination form to enable Engineer Saleh Mamman to contest the APC governorship primaries.

This is even as they said they were ready to move round the state to mobilize full support for his candidature in the belief that his candidature would take Taraba state out of the doldrums.