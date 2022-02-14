From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Some concerned professionals, businessmen and religious leaders have called on Enugu-based businessman and entrepreneur, Bond Ohuche, to declare his intention for the governorship of Abia State in 2023.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Arising from a quarterly meeting of Abia Business Roundtable in Umuahia, the group said an Ohuche governorship would mean a fresh start for the state because he represents a generation of young Abia business leaders, untainted and not part of the political class that runs Abia down.

It stated this in a communique by its conveners, Pascal Kalu, Charles Anya, Nnanna Okeiyi, Alex Nwaogwugwu, and Onyemaechi Ijomah, where they said Ohuche remained the best man for the Abia governorship job, based on his track records.