From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Some concerned professionals, businessmen and religious leaders have called on Enugu-based businessman and entrepreneur, Chief Bond Ohuche, to declare his intention to run for the governorship of Abia State in 2023.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Arising from the quarterly meeting of Abia Business Roundtable (ABR) held in Umuahia, the group said the Ohuche governorship would mean a fresh start for the state because he represents a generation of young Abia business leaders, untainted and not part of the political class that has run Abia down since 1999.

In a communique by its convener, Pascal Kalu; Dr Charles Anya; Chief Nnanna Okeiyi; Rev. Alex Nwaogwugwu, and Onyemaechi Ijomah, they disclosed that Ohuche remained the best man for the Abia governorship job, based on his track record.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The group stated that what Abia State needs in 2023 is someone who has not been part of the rot and mindless destruction of the state since 1999, and must be independent-minded enough to resist the forces of retrogression that had held the state down.

“ABR finds such quality of candidate in the person of Chief Bond Ohuche, an accomplished entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist and mentor of youths.

“That ABR frowns at the dilapidated state of infrastructure in all of Abia State, especially Aba, the commercial capital. The association condemns in strongest terms the state of roads in Abia and the amount of monies purported to have been sunk into road projects in the state that have not seen the light of the day.

“ABR calls on all well-meaning sons and daughters of Abia State to rise up and condemn the incompetence and cluelessness of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, towards the governance of the state and hold him to account,” the group stated.