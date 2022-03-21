From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A front line Governorship aspirant In Benue state under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Architect Joseph Kyaagba has declared that the media propaganda and blackmail to scuffed his governorship ambition in the 2023 general elections as expected is laughable.

The commissioner who spoke to Daily Sun Correspondent on Sunday while on transit to Abuja saying there is a sponsored media war plotting to distract him which is becoming more obvious to the people of Benue State.

The former Commissioner of works in Benue state observed “this recent media war is the continuation of the 2016 gang up by the Kunav politicians to hoist trumped up charges, arrest, detain, prosecute and force my exit from the Ortom government, to frustrate my assailing candidature to the 2023 Governorship contest”.

According to the gurber aspirant, “I will not be drawn into giving credibility to the scam that does not affect my fortunes in the governorship race.”

The former Special Adviser to governor Samuel Ortom advised those behind the blackmail to restrain from such act for the growth of Vandikya local government and Benue state at large.