In continuation of his campaign tour of the State, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that women and youths constitute the majority of the voting population, noting that he is counting on their votes to win the governorship election.

To this end, Senator Sani promised to empower women and youths, noting that they occupy strategic positions in Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration.

The lawmaker further said that no administration had ever empowered women and given them the recognition that they deserve in the history of Kaduna state.

The gubernatorial candidate made this known at a women’s rally organised by the wife of Kaduna State governor, Aisha Ahmad El-Rufai and the Accountant General, Shizzer Bada, at the Township stadium yesterday.

According to Sani, a woman is the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, women are the Commissioners of Justice, Health, Education, Human Services and Social Development, as well as Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, including the Commissioner of Local Government and that of Planning and Budget.

Senator Uba Sani further said that a woman is the Head of Service and several women head departments and agencies of Kaduna State Government.

The gubernatorial candidate pointed out that apart from appointments, the present administration has given financial assistance to women.

“The Ministry of Human Services and Social Development has disbursed N600 million to women entrepreneurs and groups, to improve their businesses, under the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF),” he disclosed.

The gubernatorial candidate promised to build on the record of the present administration in women empowerment when voted into office.

Sani called on women to vote APC at all levels of the coming election, reminding them that the party will improve welfare of Kaduna state residents and the citizens of Nigeria as a whole.