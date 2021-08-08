The people of Enugu West Senatorial District have declared that it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial District of the state to produce the next governor of Enugu State in 2023.

This, they said, is based on the existing rotational arrangement, which was reaffirmed by the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state during the state caucus meeting of the party in 2013.

The people of Enugu West Senatorial District took the time-honoured decision during the well-attended solidarity rally tagged: “Ife-Emelumma Enugu West Unity Rally for Gburugburu”, held at Awgu Local Government Secretariat, yesterday.

Speaking at the rally which was graced by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the state Chairman of the PDP, Augustine Nnamani, present and former members of the national and state assemblies, Chairmen of Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji-River and Udi LGAs, traditional rulers, the clergy, among others, the Convener and Chairman of the Central Organising Committee of the rally, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, told Ugwuanyi that the people of Enugu West Senatorial District have assembled to speak with one voice that the zoning of the governorship seat of the state falls on Enugu East Senatorial District.

Senator Ndu who disclosed that the people of the district are 100 per cent in support of Ugwuanyi and his decisions in respect of his successor in 2023, maintained that they firmly stand by the decision of the state caucus of the PDP in 2013, that the governorship position of the state should rotate to Enugu East Senatorial District after the expiration of the turn of Enugu North Senatorial District presently occupied by Governor Ugwuanyi.

The Convener revealed that he seconded the motion moved by Chief Hon. Dubem Onyia, at the said PDP caucus meeting of July 7, 2013, that the governorship position of the state should rotate to Enugu North Senatorial District in 2015 with an understanding that it should rotate to Enugu East Senatorial District in 2023, after the turn of Enugu North.

He pointed out that the PDP meeting of 2013 was attended by the party leaders such as the then state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, then governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, then former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, then Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eugene Odo, other members of the National and State Assemblies who were members of the caucus.

Sen. Ndu added that it was based on the PDP decision on zoning of the governorship position that Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi from Enugu North Senatorial District, emerged the governorship candidate of the party and thereafter the governor of Enugu State.

The chairman of the Organising Committee, therefore, reassured Ugwuanyi that “the entire people of Enugu West Senatorial District are with you”, stressing: “Wherever you go, we go with you… ‘Odikwagi n’aka’”.

Addressing the large crowd at the rally, Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Enugu West Senatorial District for their unwavering confidence in his political leadership and reaffirmed the unflinching commitment of his administration to act in their best interest, as always.

“It is significant that the people of Enugu West Senatorial District have willfully communicated their position without goading. I, therefore, assure you that we shall strive to sustain whatever has kept our state peaceful, united and on the path of development. In doing so, we shall be consultative, just and equitable”, the governor said.

