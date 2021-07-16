Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, reiterated that justice and equity shall prevail regarding the senatorial district of the state where his successor will emerge from in 2023.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who spoke when the people of Awgu Egbeleli Community in Awgu Local Government Area, led by the Council Chairman, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, paid him a Thank-you/solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, pledged that he will continue to work with the fear of God.

The governor maintained that he will not take the favour granted to him by God to serve the people of Enugu State for granted.

He, therefore, reassured the people of Enugu State that he will always ensure that justice and equity take firm footing in the affairs of the state.

The people of Awgu Egbeleli Community during the visit unanimously pledged that they will stand firmly by Gov. Ugwuanyi in the 2023 governorship election.

The governor had during the Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District rally on the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State, declared that “in the fullness of time, dialogue, justice and equity shall take pre-eminence.”

The well-attended Enugu East Senatorial District rally which was convened by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi, demanded that it is the turn of the zone to produce the governor’s successor in 2023, based on the long established rotational template, and in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice.

Aligning with the Speaker’s statement, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye announced that the party has zoned its governorship position in 2023 to Enugu East Senatorial District.

Former senate president, Ken Nnamani, endorsed the stance of the people of Enugu East Senatorial District at the rally and commended the organizers of the event for galvanizing the people of the zone to come and appraise the existing rotational principle of zoning in Enugu State.

