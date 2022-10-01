From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Umuehim, Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area have endorsed the governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), for next year’s election.

In press briefing, Dr. Obioma Nwaogbe said the people of Umuehim Nvosi both at home and abroad, are in total support of their son, Dr. Alex Otti (OFR) in his quest to be the governor of the state.

Nwaogbe said the decision of the people of Umuehim to fully support Otti stemmed from the fact of the developmental strides he has so far made in Umuehim.

“He started this struggle in 2015 and has not relented to date. He has constructed an access road from Isieketa in Isiala Ngwa South LGA, that cuts across Umuoru, Umuehim Nvosi to Nbawsi in Isiala Ngwa North LGA and other access roads leading to Uzoigwe (railway crossing) still in Umuehim Nvosi.

“But his efforts to complete the old Okpokiri Road were aborted by the activities of some unpatriotic citizens and enemies of progress in the village.

“I want you to recall that in 2021, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti enhanced the empowerment of more than 50 Umuehim Nvosi youths through the Covid-19 loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“He has single headedly sponsored our yearly football match (Ehi na Uguru Ancient Kingdom Autonomous Community), every December since 2020. Furthermore, he built a new befitting Village Council Hall and fully equipped it for his people of Umuehim Nvosi”.

Nwaogbe recalled that this year, the LP governorship candidate has fixed streets light in the whole of Umuehim Nvosi village.

“Ehi Day celebration every December 31, was also initiated by Dr. Alex Chioma Otti. His reason was to bring together, the Umuehim sons and daughters at home and abroad”.

Nwogbe said if Otti could do all these while not a governor, he wondered what the LP governorship candidate would achieve if elected the state Chief executive.

“With all these he has done in Umuehim Nvosi and other parts of Abia State when is not yet a governor, it then means that if he becomes the Governor, the sky will be his beginning.We should see him as a man deemed fit to be the Governor of Abia state because he will help to rebuild state.