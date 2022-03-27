From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A few weeks away from political parties’ governorship primaries, Senators Musa Adede and Sandy Onor

have stated that Cross River is already a failed state, warning that this is not the time to preach zoning.

They maintained that Cross Riverians should go beyond zoning and rather think of electing leaders that have capacity and are competent to lead the people out of the woods APC has plunged the state into.

Speaking at a one day Cross River State PDP Southern Senatorial District Stakeholders Summit with the theme,

“Resetting Cross River for Recovery and Growth” and held at Transcorp Hotels Calabar at the weekend,

Adede Musa, a former Senator representing northern senatorial district, said, within 22 years of our democracy, the state has been taken aback in terms of development.

Musa said successive administrations since 1999 behave as if they know everything withiut consulring the stakeholders, leading to failure of some projects such as Tinapa, Obudu Ranch Resort, 275km Super Highway and the Bakassi Deep Seaport.

He said: “Cross River State is already a failed State and does not need to sacrifice competent for zoning at this time of the state history. “In my view, this is the time we must have a paradigm shift. We must, as a people, encourage good governance, moral values. Let us collectively search for people with capacity and God-fearing. Let’s us look at individuals, not party or zones to lead us. Cross River must look for credible people not zones. “If we are to use industrialisation as a yardstick for development, we have grounded everything both industries that we inherited.”

He decried the lack of credible the politics of anniontmemt at the alter of merit, competence and quality.

Also speaking while presenting his expression of intereat and governorship nomination forms to a cross section of Cross Riverians in Calabar, Sen Sandy Onor, representing Cross River central senatorial district, said: “The state is in an emergency situation and we need the best hands to trun things around.