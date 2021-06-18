All Christian Leaders/Ministers Forum (ACLMF), has made a U-turn and declared its readiness to support the incumbent Governor Bababjide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s candidacy, if given the nod by the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to contest for a second term in office.

National president of ACLMF, Rev. Sam Ogedengbe, who briefed journalists on Wednesday immediately after the joint national monthly meeting of the forum at their Abule-Egba, Lagos headquarters, declared that, sometimes, politics could be by religion and, sometimes, might be through promises made and kept by the chosen candidate.

He maintained that immediately after the state’s general meeting of the forum on June 2, 2021, with the presence of all local government coordinators, it was agreed that, considering level and speed of work and performance of the present governor in all local governments in the state, they should not be ingrates to the performing, listening and all-encompassing governor, rather, they should all rally round him as a show of support and encouragement, hence the resolve of the national body to formally throw their weight behind him for a second term, to further complete his good, notable, feasible and industrious performance.

He said there is no doubt that the governor has proved all the doubting Thomasses wrong with the way he is touching every nook and cranny of Lagos State, which, according to him, has turned the entire state and its environs to another beautiful and remarkable construction arena.

“During our state’s general meeting in Lekki on June 2, 2021, with all the local government coordinators in attendance, the All Christian Leaders and Ministers Forum agreed that we would support Sanwo-Olu for the second term because he has performed creditably, especially with a lot of visible transformation agenda and we believe that he has a lot of projects that need to be completed, which by all indications cannot be completed within the period of the remaining two years.

“I need to lay emphasis that Sanwo-Olu has performed beyond reasonable doubts. That is why we tarry till today in front of the entire executive and national coordinators of of this forum, ACLMF, to make a bold U-turn and announce to the entire world that we will support him for a second term,” Ogedengbe said.

Ogedengbe, former Senior Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Christian Religion, said, after his tenure of eight years, another credible candidate could take over, by by God’s grace.