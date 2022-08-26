The people of Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State led by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the PDP State Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, members of the National Assembly from the state, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, revered traditional rulers, among other leaders across party divides, on Thursday, paid a special ‘Thank-you’ visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, for acceding to their yearning that the governorship ticket of the PDP should be zoned to Enugu East Senatorial District in keeping with the rotational zoning arrangement in the state.

The jubilant people of Enugu East Senatorial District also expressed profound appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the choice of Barr. Mbah as the PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 general election, stressing that the governor is a promise keeper.

Delivering their message of gratitude, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Hon. Nwafor disclosed that their visit was to solely thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for the emergence of Barr. Mbah, from Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area in Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State, as the PDP governorship candidate.

Nwafor recalled that the people of Enugu East Senatorial District including the clergy and traditional rulers, on June 17, 2021 converged on Michael Okpara Square, Enugu for the Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District Rally and appealed to Gov. Ugwuanyi to ensure that the rotational zoning arrangement of the governorship position, which favoured their zone was adhered to. He pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi promised them that justice, equity and fairness would prevail in the fullness of time, adding that the governor’s promise was made manifest on May 25, 2022, when Barr. Mbah was duly elected as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Further expressing gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi during the visit on Thursday, the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, in his speech thanked the governor for answering the call of the people of Enugu East Senatorial District.

Dr. Nwoye also recalled that he was one of those who appealed to Gov. Ugwuanyi, during the Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District Rally, last year, to ensure that the next governor of Enugu State in 2023 comes from Enugu East Senatorial District.