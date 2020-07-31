Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Nigeria Presidential Project (NPP) 2023 yesterday urged the people of the Ndigbo to stop decimating energy in reacting to a personal opinion of Mamman Daura on the next Nigerian President come 2023.

NPP, a non political party campaigning a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023, said Daura’s support of merit against zoning / rotation of Nigeria Presidential candidate position by political parties, were his personal view and not that of political parties.

In a statement issued in Enugu by the NPP 2023 Director, Media/Publicity, Tony Nwachukwu, the group said Ndigbo “should halt unnecessary reactions to Mamman Daura personal view,” on the matter.

The statement reads in part, “The NPP 2023 is concerned that some Ndigbo groups should note the disparity between personal view and political parties position/action in due time, therefore, we appeal that Mamman Daura view should be respected and reasoned as personal opinion, and end the on going reactionary condemnation, while focus on South East Project 2023 is continuous until attained.”

The group expressed its confidence that, “There will be a Nigeria President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces Come 2023, because Mamman Daura as a friend of the South East geo political zone is in the fore front of Nigerians supporting for a Nigeria’s President , from South East geo political zone come 2023. Mamman Daura is not anti South East geo political zone.”