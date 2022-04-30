By Christian Agadibe

As the 2023 general elections approach, Pull-up Naija Group is set to galvanise and sensitise the youth to participate actively and exercise their franchise.

According to the group’s founder, Hauwa Allahbura, Pull-up Naija, an initiative of 24 Angels, is borne out of the passion for increasing youth participation in elections.

“We are organising holy grounds across the six geo-political zones to build and sustain momentum for the upcoming elections, and also launching the first holy ground in Lagos. Our main goal is to drive youths to register, become active voters, and vote when the time comes. While decade after decade, Nigerian youth have been neglected in terms of believing that their votes do not count, we want to change the perception. We are breaking the myth that our votes don’t count,” she assured.

Meanwhile, the first major event of the group will come up in May at Freedom Park, Lagos.