From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has withdrawn from the opposition party’s presidential primary scheduled for today.

Hayatu-Deen, in a letter to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said the contest has been “obscenely” monetized. According to him, he did not join politics for personal gains.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said “I wish to reiterate that I did not join party politics and to contest for the presidency because of personal gains and inordinate ambition, but in order to serve our country.

“It is therefore based on personal principles and with great humility that I have decided after wide consultations to withdraw from this contest which has been obscenely monetized.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I wish to thank all my supporters, especially those from my state, well-wishers, friends, family, the extraordinary hardworking young men and women of our campaign organization, the party leadership and members for their tremendous support which enabled us to contribute within this short period towards changing the character and direction of the Nigerian political landscape.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Finally, as a very loyal party member and believer in the democratic process, I will continue to avail myself and my teeming supporters at all times to ensure victory of our great party.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .