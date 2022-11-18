From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in Enugu State, Chief Chidi Obetta has told the electorates to hold him accountable if he fails to deliver on his manifesto and campaign promises if elected in the 2023 general election.

Obetta a business mogul pledged this Friday in Nsukka during the unveiling of his manifesto and inauguration of his campaign council, insisting that he would not deceive his people if elected in 2023 to represent them at the Nation Assembly.

“This manifesto is my contract document with the people of my constituency, I should be held accountable if fail to fulfill all I stated in it. My assurance is that if elected, Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal constituency would witness quality representation like never before because our people deserve no less.

“My mission in the National Assembly is to give quality and effective representation to the constituency by attracting democracy dividends to the area that would impact positively in the lives of the people.

“As an individual, I have used my investments to empower over 500 people who are employed in my business establishments within and outside my constituency.

“If elected, I would focus on developmental and people-oriented law-making, being a strong voice for our people and ensuring that my constituency is carried along the programs and policies of the Federal Government,” he said.

Obetta announced his campaign team, with, Hon. Cosmas Agbo, a former Deputy Chairman of Nsukka LG as his campaign Director General (DG), with ward coordinators from the 36 political wards that made up the federal constituency.

He described Hon Agbo as an experienced politician and a grassroots mobilizer who he said knows the federal constituency very well.

“I urge the campaign team to swing into action immediately to canvas for votes that would ensure victory for the party in the general election.

However, he also urged the team to ensure that the campaign is issue-based and nonviolent, adding that LP is a party that is focused, free from violence, and has men and women with enviable track records who have impacted people’s lives positively in their different fields of work.

“As I inaugurate you today please avoid any form of violence even in the face of provocation and ensure that your campaign is issue-based and not attacking other parties and personalities.

Reviewing the manifesto, Mr. Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, a director at the Niger Delta Development Commission said that the 8-page manifesto booklet offered 15 strong promises to the constituent.

“Obetta in the manifesto made a strong 15 points promise if elected in 2023 which assured sound and quality representation and attraction of dividends of democracy to the constituency.

“I have known Obetta for many years, he is a man of his word, and he has over 500 people in his businesses of which some of them are sighted in Nsukka, I am optimistic that everything said in the manifesto he will fulfill them if elected,” he said.

Speaking, Agbo, the campaign DG thanked Obetta for finding him worthy for the position and promised that he would do everything together with his team to ensure that they record landslide in 2023 general election.

“Obetta is a good person who has impacted positively the life of many people in Nsukka and people will be eager to vote for him to reciprocate his selfless service to humanity,” he said.

Mr. Tony Ozioko, chairman of Nsukka LG LP, and his Igbo-Eze South LG counterpart Mr. Basil Ugwu said that they are mobilizing their members and supporters in the constituency to ensure that Obetta has 95 per cent of the vote cast during the election.

They said further that they have warned their members to ensure that they avoid any form of violence before, during, and after the election because LP is a responsible and law-abiding party.