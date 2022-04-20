From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The member representing Orlu/Orlu/ Oru east in the House of Representative ,Hon Jerry Alagbaoso has formally declared his intention to contest the Imo west( Orlu) senatorial zone in 2023.

Addressing the leadership of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic party on Wednesday, the federal law maker said that he has the track record of performance and delivery of dividends of democracy to his constituency and even beyond his immediate constituency.

Hon. Alagbaoso who is serving his third term in the House of Representatives called on the party to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants and threatened that he may go to court if the right thing is not done during the party’ s primaries but that he will support the party if he lose fair and square .