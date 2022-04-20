From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
The member representing Orlu/Orlu/ Oru east in the House of Representative ,Hon Jerry Alagbaoso has formally declared his intention to contest the Imo west( Orlu) senatorial zone in 2023.
Addressing the leadership of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic party on Wednesday, the federal law maker said that he has the track record of performance and delivery of dividends of democracy to his constituency and even beyond his immediate constituency.
Hon. Alagbaoso who is serving his third term in the House of Representatives called on the party to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants and threatened that he may go to court if the right thing is not done during the party’ s primaries but that he will support the party if he lose fair and square .
“I have done a lot of things for the PDP. I was the first to buy cars for the party officials in Imo, In 2015. When Okorocha won election, I bought cars and branded PDP which gave out to officials and I am going to support the party”.
” I have been a member of the party since 1998 and I want to urge the the party to offer aspirants a level- playing ground and that all the list of delegates must be passed through the State party to the National Secretariat of the PDP because the era of people writing different lists of delegates submit to Abuja is gone . However , if the right thing is not done during the primaries I may challenge that in the court.
“I thanked Imo former Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu for finding time to come home to resolve issues affecting the party the State.
” I have paid my dues in terms of infrastructures and capacity developments, I tarred roads within Orlu zone and across Owerri and Okigwe zones”.
The State Chairman, Chief Ugwu described the federal lawmaker as a tested and trusted member of the party.
“He is a grassroot man who is committed and dedicated to the PDP. I want to express my gratitude to your wonderful contributions to the Development of the party. You funded us, financed us in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zones”.
Ugwu said that Hon Alagbaoso has been discharging his responsibility as a strong stakeholder of the PDP in the state and that he is expected to to help the party win the elections the 2023.
He wished him success in his bid for the senatorial ticket and assured that all aspirants would be given the level playing ground.
