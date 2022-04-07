By Sunday Ani

Ahead of 2023 general elections, an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gubernatorial aspirant in Enugu State, Pastor Donatus Obi-Ozoemena, has said he would transform Enugu and restore hope to the teeming unemployed youths who are currently disillusioned and helpless.

He made the promise at the party’s secretariat in Enugu on Tuesday during the official declaration of his intention to contest for the governorship of Enugu State.

He noted that his aspiration to lead Enugu State stemmed from his innate hunger and divine mandate to lift the state out of retrogression occasioned by bad governance.

The cleric who described the project as a new dawn, said he feels hurt whenever he sees his people, especially the youths, battle hopelessness, joblessness and insecurity, among others.

He charged Enugu citizens and residents to shift their support to APGA as his administration would transform the Coal City state into a modern livable city in no time if elected, even as he reminded them that the platform which they had supported since 1999 has produced no appreciable results.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

After his first failed attempt in 2019, he said he decided not to contest again due to certain personal reasons, but noted that God’s directive, overwhelming approval ratings, encouragement, support and prayers of the youths, Christian brothers and others, have forced him to throw his hat into the ring once again. “I have made up my mind to be your servant; to lead in rebuilding Enugu State to greatness. I then decided not to stay aloof and watch residents wallow in insecurity, lack of potable water, unemployment and absence of cottage industries and other job creation enablers.

“We are here to change the ugly narratives because our people are tired of insecurity, stagnation, joblessness and hopeless economy in the State.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“But, hope is here. A new dawn beckons. Our movement and platform, APGA, understands that our people deserve and desire the amenities of quality life, good jobs, security and transparent government, devoid of corruption and insincerity,” he stated.

He called on the electorates to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), keep them safe and vote for APGA and its gubernatorial candidate for progress, even development, good health care, adequate security and more in Enugu.