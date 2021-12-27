From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Sociocultural and political group, Nzuko Ndigbo, has said it would forgive President Muhammadu Buhari of all his shortcomings and infractions if he supports and ensures an Igbo succeeds him in 2023.

The group also called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF) and Middle Belt Forum, to as a matter of urgency, meet and discuss the 2023 presidency and other issues affecting the country.

“They should then reach out to the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to reach an acceptable agreement on power distribution in 2023. There is urgent need for such meeting of apex groups from the zones of the country to agree on power sharing model for peace and stability of the nation in 2023 and beyond. Justice and equity demands power shifts to Igboland in 2023.”

Convener of the group, Chief Chuks Ibegbu stated this, yesterday, saying the best legacy Buhari could give Nigerians was to make an Igbo his successor.

Ibegbu, who is also the immediate past spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo debunked the thinking in some quarters that Buhari is “an unpatriotic Nigerian” but noted that the president appeared to favour Niger Republic than Nigeria possibly because he has his roots there.

He said Buhari, though a disciplined person, has unfortunately surrounded himself with some unpatriotic persons.

Director of Planning and Strategy of the Pan Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC), Chief Pat Anyanwu, has said that the group was poised to visit President Buhari soon to discuss the 2023 presidency.