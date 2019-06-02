Christy Anyanwu

Chief Solomon Ogbonna is the Chief Executive Officer of Aguene Arts Foundation and President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, he spoke on issues concerning the Igbo 2023 presidency project, as well as clarifying all the allegations levelled against him since his assumption of office as Ohanaeze president.

Some people are of the opinion that the Igbo are not yet ready for the presidency in 2023, so what must Ndigbo do to actualise this dream?

Unity, undiluted unity. The power of unity is what made other tribes to do better than us in areas we could have been better. We must, therefore, do everything possible to ensure that we are united. For an Igbo man to become the Nigerian president, we first have to devise a way to speak with one voice and unite under a single visionary leader/power centre. Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the leadership of Chief Nnia Nwodo provides the platform for the Igbo to rally round and find their bearing. We should equally tap into the wealth of knowledge of such eminent Igbo sons as Ebitu Ukiwe (Aka ji Ǫfọ Ndigbo, former second-in-command to military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida), Prof George Obiozor (former Nigerian Ambassador to USA, Cyprus and Israel), Rear Admir. Ndubuisi Kanu (former military governor of Imo and Lagos states), etc; as we meander through the murky waters of Nigerian affairs. Furthermore, we should embrace our culture and tradition; respect our elders and traditional rulers, so they can avail us their wise counsels. Ndigbo are smart, possess natural wisdom and native intelligence; we should explore all these qualities to achieve unity. People with discordant voices will never release any melody that will win a singing competition and will never win a war. They will only end up killing themselves in the battlefield.

Do you mean Igbo are not united?

Yes, it’s caused by few people; and when it touches the leg, it affects the entire body. If Igbo are united, the sky will be our limit and we will achieve whatever target we set, including the President of Nigeria. It is because of this lack of unity that all kinds of chirruping of political birds, all kinds of agitations and all kinds of hindrances derail our great plans, giving other tribes the opportunity to cause misunderstanding among us. It is lack of unity that makes it difficult for us to recover from the 30-month civil war that ended 49 years ago.

It is lack of unity among Ndigbo that breads the pull him down syndrome, which is most evident among Igbo political leaders from the Southeast. A recent example played itself out in the Nigerian Senate at the return of civilian rule in Nigeria where almost all the Igbo senators wanted to occupy the much-coveted seat of the Senate President. At the final count Ndigbo produced five Senate presidents, each from the five states of the Southeast zone, through intrigues and conspiracies in which fellow Igbo played prominent roles. It was like a macabre script authored by Igbo haters, and played out by our “distinguished’ senators to the delight and amusement of our detractors.

Is it only disunity or are there other factors impeding the progress of Ndigbo in Nigeria, especially in political contest?

Some Igbo are quite boastful breeds. Outsiders have accused us of arrogance and pride. These have put us in trouble in Nigeria in some occasions. In political gatherings, our people usually open up too wide, when and where they are supposed to be reticent so that meanings will not be read into our plans and how we use them. For instance, before the 2015 elections, some Ndigbo were shouting, it is Igbo turn for Presidency, no negotiation. By 2019 elections, the shout continued, it is Igbo turn, no negotiation. As we look forward to 2023, the screaming is on, Igbo turn, no negotiation. It is not about shouting, it is all about planning and working diligently to achieve your target.

Again, some Ndigbo hardly forgive one another and that has been one of the reasons we lag behind and lack unity. The type of differences that existed among people of other tribes, which would have been forgiven would probably cause serious war or hatred in Igbo land. Some Generals overthrew one another during the military regime, but till date, they are not only friends, but has also come together to build their own tribes to greatness. Let us understand that there are so many benefits in forgiving one another. These few Ndigbo, please from now, forgive one another.

What is your advice to Igbo politicians, especially those aiming to be President of Nigeria?

Everyone can see that those who have been President in Nigeria possess more sterling qualities rather than ambiguous grammatical expressions. Are you the one thinking of becoming the next President of Igbo extraction after the civil war in Nigeria? Well, the following qualities will help you achieve that ambition without any iota of doubt. It is pertinent that respect for elders and the traditional institutions is necessary because they are the custodians of the people’s culture and tradition. Do not make promises to the less privileged without fulfilling them. They should change ‘strictly by invitation code’ that even lock out your family members, to accommodate other people. They should not hide under the cover of born-again Christian to deceive people, but should embrace people of all tribes and religion. All these are necessary. President of Igbo extraction in Nigeria must adhere to these commandments.

Since your installation as Ohanaeze president, there has been some internal wrangling and infighting at Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, what is wrong?

Yes, there is, and that is the demonstration of the disunity afflicting Ndigbo.

We heard that this protest has been taken to Ohanaeze headquarters in Enugu, and petitions written with the petitioners, boasting that they will buy over the President General to remove you from office?

That is funny. First, the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, is a very intelligent, very enlightened and disciplined man. So, he is not someone you can influence with money, mere allegations and cheap blackmail. Furthermore, I and my secretary were elected and not appointed. If they wrote petition, he will definitely invite me to respond to such petition. If there is anyone to be removed from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, it is those people who sue President General, his deputy and other national executives to court for conducting a free and fair election at Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State. It is this same group sponsoring the protests and petitions against me and my secretary. Their grand plan is to strengthen their caucus, destabilise and take over Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State leadership and project Lagos chapter as the National headquarter/leadership.

There is also allegation that you always abuse the President General, Nwodo?

Wonders shall never end. The devil is the enemy, not man. I paid N500,000 to obtain my nomination form for the Presidential contest. If any of these people working to destroy my legacy and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State can come out and prove one, two or more of such abuses; I will pay N500,000 for each proven abuse, the same amount I paid for my nomination form. If there is any of such abuse, I assure you they would have record of it, in their bid to destroy my legacy and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State. So, I challenge them to prove the abuses. I will continue to respect and honour our President General, appreciating the good works he is doing; because I know how Ohanaeze Ndigbo was before he took over.

What is your take about the misappropriation of funds levelled against you as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President in Lagos State?

What fund? It is pertinent to note that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State has no fund allocation from anywhere. So, we cannot misappropriate a non-existence fund. In fact, I source and raise money through my contacts for all Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State programmes and projects, including the day-to-day running of the secretariat. Leadership is a sacrifice, not an enterprise. So, I am here to serve Ndigbo in Lagos State. Those people making the allegation should tell you how much they contributed when I established this functional secretariat for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State; and how much they are contributing for the day-to-day running of the secretariat. This is the first time Ohanaeze Ndigbo operates from a functional secretariat in over 25 years existence in Lagos State.

What about the money you were alleged to have collected from politicians to mobilise Ndigbo for them in the last elections?

You must have heard similar allegations against the President General and all of us leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; that Ohanaeze Ndigbo collected money to endorse Atiku/Obi Presidential ticket. Every honest and sincere leader takes decision in the best interest of his people. When President General and national executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo took decision to endorse Atiku/Obi Presidential ticket, it was not because of any monetary inducement. It was in the best interest of Ndigbo. Note Obi is our eminent son and a very good choice by Atiku. Nonetheless, some Igbo, including members of the political class, especially members of his party, PDP opposed his choice. That again was the manifestation of the disunity among Ndigbo. When the politics became local at the governorship level and I endorsed Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat in the interest of Ndigbo in Lagos State; one will not rule out such dissenting voices, blackmail and accusations of monetary inducement. I was vindicated and proved right, as Jimi Agbaje was the first to congratulate Sanwo-Olu while the vote counting was still on. It is worthy to note that PDP in Lagos State never had any Igbo person in its state executive, while APC Lagos State has Joe Igbokwe (Igbo man) in its state executive.

Is it true you complained about Anambra natives pulling down your efforts as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President in Lagos?

In every 12, there is always a Judas. Anambra people are among the key stakeholders in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, as they partake and contribute immensely to our programmes and projects. However, few praise singers from Anambra see leadership as an enterprise. These people constitute themselves into a cabal, some claiming to be leaders of all markets in Lagos. However, ask them to order the close of any market in Lagos for just one day in the interest of an Igbo programme; they cannot. Our hardworking traders at the various markets in Lagos nicknamed members of this cabal ‘political jobbers,’ who are only active during political seasons, hunting for stomach infrastructure. These are the people working to destabilise Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State. The majority of my best Igbo friends inside and outside the country are from Anambra. And during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo election, Anambra people gave me 80 per cent vote, notwithstanding the fact that my opponent is from Anambra.