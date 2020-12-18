From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Widow of Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Bianca, has posited that aspiration of the Igbo to have a Nigeria president of South East extraction in 2023 is achievable with unity of purpose.

She, however, warned Igbo elite to eschew factors that divided them.

The Nigeria’s former ambassador to Spain gave the advice while speaking at the second memorial lecture of her late father, Christian Onoh, popularly called C. C. Onoh, organised by Enugu Youth Movement (EYM) in Enugu.

She said: “We know that we have a problem. There are some sayings that are only found in Igbo land and it is a sign that we have a problem. They say that the big fish should eat the small fish. Unfortunately, when the small fishes are gone, the big ones will start feasting on themselves.

“That is the problem with our political class today. That is why we cannot be united enough. We are talking about picking an Igbo president but if you select one person, the entire prominent Igbo people will pull him down. They would prefer to go to Dahomey to get someone.

“They are talking of Ohanaeze president and they are still fighting over it. It is a problem we have. Therefore, we have to find ways to dispel these factors that create problem for us as a people. Money is not everything. We must continue to celebrate those who fought for us. Those who sacrificed for us to enjoy the freedom that we are enjoying today.”

Ojukwu applauded the organisers for honouring the former governor of old Anambra State.

Earlier, EYM National Leader, Chris Agu, appealed to Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to immortalise Onoh.

“We request in the name of the Almighty God, as a matter of urgency, that Governor Ugwuanyi and the good people of Igbo nation should immortalise Onoh by naming a reputable institution in the state after this great illustrious son of Igbo land for posterity sake,” he said.