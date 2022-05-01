From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has again boasted to sack the behemoth People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in next year’s governorship election.

APC in the state vowed to inflict a crushing defeat on the ruling PDP in oil rich Delta State.

Chairman of the main opposition party in the state, Elder Omeni Sobotie restated the commitment of his party to take over the reins of power at the weekend in a statement.

Sobotie was reacting to trending report which cast aspersions on educational profile, reputation and fitness to contest the office of the governor of an aspirant of the PDP.

The said report titled: ‘Legal Committee on Gubernatorial Election’ supposedly of the APC, profiled alleged discrepancies in the educational documents attached to the governorship forms of the concerned aspirant.

But Sobotie completely dissociated the party from the report, noting that APC does not have a legal committee of gubernatorial elections whether at the state or national level.

Sobotie said such committee was usually set up after election, adding however that there would be no need for it in 2023, as APC was now poised to defeat the PDP.

He described the report as “highly irregular, especially as to form, even though its authors vainly attempted to compose it as a document of some legal respectability.

“The APC, Delta State, prides itself as a focused and responsible body dedicated to the liberation of Delta State from 24 years of PDP misrule by the mass mobilization of Deltans through the deployment of a forthright and civilized issues-based campaign that has no room for the sort of mudslinging, character assassination and wantonly untoward excesses the PDP is notorious for.

“Indeed, we find it truly shameful and most condemnable that persons, who from every logical indication, are actually insiders from within the PDP, itself, would shamelessly cook up a fake report and then cowardly proceed to leak same in the name of a fictitious organ of our great party rather than be forthright enough to boldly append their own signatures to a document of their making.

“As far as we are concerned, such morally bankrupt inclinations on the part of gubernatorial hopefuls will only serve to expose them as woefully unfit for the offices they aspire to, in the eyes of the discerning public.

“The APC, Delta State, hereby warns the authors of the said fake report and indeed, the machinators of similar shenanigans, to desist from such unwholesome practices and be minded to pursue their ambition with decency and decorum, going forward.

“Moreover, we demand that PDP gladiators leave out the name of our great party, as well as, its leaders, members and supporters from their sharp practices and cutthroat politicking their discredited party is well known for.

“APC, Delta State, hereby urges the good people of Delta and, indeed, the general public, to discountenance the said report as fake news and nothing but the mere shameful handiwork of mischief makers.”