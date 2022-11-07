From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for Delta north senatorial district (Anioma nation), Ned Nwoko on Monday said he is best man for the job.

Nwoko, a former member of the House of Representatives, boasted that he would roundly defeat his main opponent, Peter Nwaoboshi of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He was speaking in Asaba during a brief chat with newsmen before flagging-off his campaign for the February, 2023 polls.

“I like Nwaoboshi to come out from where he is so that I can beat him, I don’t want to win by default, I want to win clearly. This is the chance for me to tell Nwaoboshi that I am best material for Anioma interest,” he said. The senatorial candidate said he has got the experience and requisite lobbying skills to influence development to Anioma nation if elected.

“A good lawmaker is as good as the person with executive power, it is all about lobbying. There are many things to be done.

“Normally I will focus on the general well being of Nigerians because as a senator, I represent Nigerians whether you are in PDP, APC or Labour Party, it does not make any difference, the well being of Nigerians is more important.

“If you look at the bills that I sponsored when I was at the House of Representatives, it was about the people, the minimum wage, disability allowance, youth service.

“Coming down to the state here, this road (Asaba-Benin road) needs to be resurfaced, we need service stations along the way.

“We just witnessed very devastating flooding in Nigeria, we need to work on having dams wherever necessary.

“We need to have roads from Oko to Ndokwa East all the way through Isoko to Warri, that road must be done. And the embarkment must be elevated. We need to look at gas flaring. I am prepared,” he stated.

On the crisis threatening the PDP presidential campaign, Nwoko said it was time for the party to do away with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, saying that the governor has done a lot of damage to the PDP already.

“Wike is a nuisance, quote me anywhere. Wike is a nuisance, and if I were the party leadership, I would have acted differently, I would have done things differently. He has done enough damage to PDP and I don’t know what they are waiting for to show him the way out,” he said.