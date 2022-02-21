From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said no amount of intimidation will make him to drop his 2023 presidential ambition.

He stated this during separate visits to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, in Oyo town and the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, in Ibadan, yesterday.

At the palace of the Ibadan monarch, Tinubu, who recently declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential poll under the platform of the APC said: “No amount of intimidation can stop me. I am ready to get dirty. I am out to become President of Nigeria. We are at a crossroad.”

He said he visited the Alaafin and Olubadan out of respect for the two traditional institutions and to seek their blessings, prayers and cooperation for him to realise his ambition.

At the palace of Alaafin, Tinubu said: “I cannot embark on a project of such magnitude without seeking for prayers and cooperation of traditional rulers. I am here today to inform our fathers of my decision to run for the position of the president of this country in 2023. What I need from our highly referred traditional rulers is their prayers and cooperation.

“Today, by the special grace of God in Yorubaland, unlike before, we have a vice president, minister of works, interior and sports, but we still need more.”

Oba Adeyemi, who was joined by 10 monarchs from the 10 local governments in Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State to receive Tinubu, showered royal blessings on him, saying all the ancestors of Yorubaland would work in his favour and answer his prayers.

At the palace of Olubadan, Oba Balogun said: “We have known you and we know your antecedents as a progressive. You laid the foundation of ‘Today Lagos.’ You are the leading light of Nigeria. You contributed to make Nigeria what it is today.Without Yoruba, Nigeria will not be what it is today. Nigeria is badly divided. We are looking forward to a Yoruba president who will unite this country.”