From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut said there is no political rift between her and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

She explained that she has no political ambition to returned to the Senate in 2023 and expressed her readiness to support Governor Simon Lalong to be her successor at the National Assembly.

Prof. Dadu’ut disclosed while briefing Journalists in Jos and said the attack on her and Journalists in Namu Qua’anpan Local Government Area by a mob has nothing to do with politics.

“I want to say this that there is no rift between me Senator Dame Nora Ladi Dadu’ut, the Senator representing Plateau South and the State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong.

“Governor Simon Lalong has been very supportive and I do appreciate all his support thus far. Any rumour that I have been threatened by Governor Lalong is baseless, false and a mere blackmail which which should be disregarded.”

She said Governor Lalong has been supportive to her political aspiration and said she will continue to support the Governor in his future political ambition.

“I want to emphatically stress that I have never contemplated seeking re-election at any point in time, nor endeavored to procure a nomination/form for he Plateau South Senatorial District race. Also, I have never informed anyone that my life was threatened because of the Senatorial seat I currently occupy.”

Prof. Dadu’ut regretted the attack on her convoy that led to the burning of her pilot car and a bus belonging to the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Plateau State chapter.

She appreciated God for the safety of traditional rulers, stakeholders and Journalists who were held up by the mob and pray God to heal all those involved from the emotional trauma experienced.