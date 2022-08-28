From John Adams, Minna

As high level discussion among political gladiators in the country continue ahead of the 2023 general elections, former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday afternoon met separately with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar behind closed door in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Former President Obasanjo who touched down at the Minna airport at 12:45pm was driven straight to the resident of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, his first point of call where the two leaders met behind closed for about an hour.

Although the details of the meeting was not known, but an insider told our correspondent that two main issues dominated the discussion, among them is the 2023 elections and a sympathy visit to the host who had just returned from a medical trip in abroad.

However, speaking with journalists after his meeting with General Abdulsalami, Obasanjo said he was in Minna to see his host he described as his brother after his (Abdulsalami) medical trip abroad.

When asked on his recent consultations with some Presidential Candidates and some states governors in London, Obasanjo simply said “I don’t have a preferred candidate, I only have a national agenda”.

Speaking further, the former president who arrived Abdulsalami’s residence in a SUV black Jeep with registration DKA621FQ (Kaduna) pointed out that Abdulsalami is a special brother to him, adding that “I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.

“So I said, well since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria. And so, that is what I have come to do.

“He is special in a way and he was indisposed, so I had to come and see him. If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough”.

He was seen off to his waiting car by his host alongside his wife, former First Lady, Justice Fati Abubakar and drove straight to the hill-top mansion of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida where the two leaders again met behind closed door.