From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party, (ADC) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Dumebi Kachikwu has said that his interest in becoming the president of Nigeria is not out of desperation or self interest but all about Nigerians and the future of the country.

Dumebi made this disclosure at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

He stressed that Nigeria is a failed nation under the current administration taken into cognizance the many challenges the country is battling with due to corrupt and bad leadership which has over the years left many ordinary Nigerians in a pathetic and unfortunate situations. According to him “We have to understand in the 2023, Buhari who we abused everyday will not be on the ballot paper in the forthcoming 2023 general elections but his failed government might be on the ballot, but Nigerians with their culture and attitudes will be on the ballot, the world will be watching us, because the world will not listen to us again, for decades, we have done this all the time, we know who we are not supposed to vote for but we continue to vote for this people’s, a typical example is what play out at the PDP and APC Presidential Primaries”.

” I am someone who cares about the people and the future of this nation, I am not like other people’s who run for an office in order for it to sustain them all their lives, I run a private business and that of the presidency is a patriotic duty which requires me to do what’s necessary to address the so many challenges bedeviling the Nation as a rescue mission”.

On Electoral Process, he said” I think the time is too short, at least it should take like eighteen months because Nigerians need a long time to be able to assess candidates, the time is too short even with what happened in the various party Primaries, two months, how will delegates be able to assess who their various candidates are” the law is something else in Nigeria, the people who made the laws do it out of corruption, how do you expect a delegates to know the aspirants in two or three months, the issues is who paid the most or the highest bidder, until we have people who do not have the mindset of themselves when they are making laws, we continue to be in this situations”

He maintained that the current Electoral Act hopefully if becomes president, there’s going to be an amendment to it to represent the whole interest of the people.

On the Continuous Voter’s registration exercise, he maintained there’s no reason not to allow the people to register even if elections is a month before, he added that the excuses INEC is given regarding the continues voters registration is out of it.

He urge Nigerians to go out and get themselves registered and rally round the African Democratic Party for the rightful and sincere leadership that will turn the country into a modern Nation.