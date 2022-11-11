From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, flagged off campaign for his senatorial ambition, where he explained that he is contesting election into the Senate to change the country’s budgetary system to benefit the people.

Speaking at the event in Auchi, the former Edo State governor said he is seeking victory at the polls to become a Senator that will impact positively on the lives of the people instead of sharing motorcycles, tricycles and grinding machines to youths and widows all in the name of constituency project.

“I am troubled by the way we manage our budget at the National Assembly. I want to go there and argue on the floor of the Assembly that we should change our budgetary system. Our budget must work for the people.

“I want to be a Senator that will impact positively in the lives of the people. I am not going there to share grinding machines for widows, buying motorcycles or tricycles to10 out of 10,000 youths. I don’t need to be a senator to support windows and youths. I have done that and I am still doing that. Today, I am paying school fee for people who do not have money to go to school”, Oshiomhole stated.

He assured that if he can fight on the street for the ordinary Nigerians, he would even fight harder on the floor of the Assembly to ensure that Edo North Senatorial district and Nigeria benefit more from the National Assembly.

“I can’t have N500 million for constituency project and share motorcycles and grinding machines, that is not lawmaking”, he said and urged Nigeria to vote for a person with proven track record of performance in his previous position held in his political careers, noting that among the those contesting for president, the candidate of the APC, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu stands out as a great performance.

“Tinubu is the most suitable person for the president in 2023, They are throwing stones at him because they have seen that they can’t dispute his performance. They said he didn’t go to school but they say he was an accountant at Mobil Oil Company. Will an oil company employ someone as chief accountant or treasurer if he didn’t go to school?

“You have seen how Tinubu transformed Lagos. When he sees a performing young person, he mentors him to become a leader. That is why he has produced governors, senators, ministers among others. So Tinubu is the one who will bring up young Nigerians and mentor them”.

He said the candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, cannot unit Nigeria because they are serial defectorst be entrusted with Nigeria.