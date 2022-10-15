From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Candidate of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Kola Abiola on Saturday wooed northern voters describing himself as a true united Nigerian who has leadership qualities to stabilise the country if elected as President in 2023.

Abiola in an interview with newsmen shortly after featuring at an interactive session with 2023 presidential candidates organised by Arewa Joint Committee said if elected, his administration would do everything constitutionally possible to bring about improved security and national economy.

Arewa Joint Committee comprised of six leading organisations which are Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Jamiyar Matan Arewa, Centre for Historical Documentation and Arewa Research and Development Project.

According to him, the 2023 election should not be about region the candidates are coming from but about capacity and capability which he possessed to take the country to enviable heights in four years.

According to him, “it is all about leadership because leadership must be accountable. Most importantly, people have to have faith in whom they will elect as their president in 2023.

“I represent a true united Nigeria because I have worked in every state in this country and as s a private individual, I was at one point as a group, the largest private employer in this country.

“When we come into office in 2023 by the grace of God, the leadership philosophy will change because we are going to create a system that holds everyone accountable.

“For example, police is germane in national security which is a booster of the national economy. Our police are gross inadequate in number and not well funded. There was a time I was leaving within barracks and I saw what the Police were doing to themselves.

“So, I know what they go through. I know their welfare is wrong and something has to be done urgently so we can have good security for all”, he said.

Earlier, a member of the Arewa Joint Committee, Dr. Hakeem Baba said, the committee was satisfied with the PRP candidate quickly added that the outcome of the dialogue, which will cut across all the political parties would influence who the North would be advised to vote for in the coming election.

“Like we said, this is a genuine, sincere and responsible dialogue. We have asked the candidate to explain us his ideas, his suggestions and policies on what he would do if he becomes President.

“He has given us answers. He has responded to our own answers. We are satisfied that he has done a lot of works and he has taken this forum seriously. I hope other candidates will do same.

“This dialogue will influence our decision in terms of who we see posses the best personal quality, the best idea, the best thinking to lead the country”, he said.