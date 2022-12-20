From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Benin based musical artiste, Mr. Wilson Ehigiator, yesterday, frowned at the way and manner Nigerian politicians equip the youths to perpetuate electoral violence yet shield their wards from campaigning for them.

He expressed his resentment while speaking with newsmen in Benin City ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Mr. Ehigiator also known as Akobe-Eghian, said he is yet to see the Nigerian politicians encouraging their children to move from ward to ward, local government to local government and state to state campaigning for them to win election rather they are instigating the youths against themselves.

“I have told them and I have made video discouraging violence in the forthcoming elections in the country.

” I have not seen the sons of governors, local government chairmen or politician sons campaigning for their fathers. So, based on that I am advising the youths to vote wisely”, he said.

Ehigiator said the Nigerian youths still stand the chance of making the country great again adding that such can only be achieved if they use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to elect the right person in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

He said they must shun any act of violence before, during and after the election because this is the only country they have and should do everything to safeguard it.

The musician, while speaking on his life as an artiste, said he is no longer resigning from his profession.

“I told them I wanted to hang my booth because of the way the industry was going.

“So my fans and family then summoned me to a meeting. At the meeting, they told me that they are proud of me and that I was known for film making .

“They said if I hang my booth, I am going to let them down especially when they know that I am their brother. They said if the people do not acknowledge me, God and our ancestors will reward me and that they are happy seeing me still performing.

“The Akobe Fans Club, Lagos branch, they came with 12 member delegation to Benin to hold a close door meeting with me not to resign and after that, I saw reasons with them.

“I promised them that I will not resign but I might not be featuring in many films but that it is only death that will retire me. For now, I am not retiring”, he said.