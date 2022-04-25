By Sunday Ani

A Frontline aspirant for the Anambra North Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, has said the major reason of his ambition to join the 10th Senate is to have the opportunity to decide what things to attract to the zone.

Nnachetta, who spoke during his recently concluded tours of the wards in the seven Council Areas of Anambra North, said his vision is geared towards the development and empowerment of the people and the provision of sustainable legacies for the enrichment of future generations of the zone.

He stressed the need for a credible representation in the Senate and pointed out, that the proverbial national cake is big enough to feed and empower all sections of the country. What is needed according to him is a compassionate and credible representative with a desire to serve the cause of the people, and ensure that their own portion of the national cake gets to them.

He said that representatives of the people should acquaint themselves with needs, hopes and aspirations of the people in order to know what part of the national cake that best suits the expectations of their constituents.

Nnachetta explained it was the reason he toured all the wards in the zone, to acquaint himself with the expectations of the people he aspires to represent. He promised to tour again, the villages, hamlets and towns in the zone if he wins the ticket of his party and lamented the suffering of the people and the embarrassing absence of the Federal Government’s presence or investments in the zone.

Nnachetta promised that his representation will be predicated on leadership, competence, capacity and compassion and will restore hope to the zone and fulfill the long neglected aspirations of the people. He asked the people to support his aspiration and be rest assured that his representation will be about service which will reposition the zone and empower the people.

He educated voters in the zone that commissioners in the State Executive Councils are not responsible for the formulation of policies and explained that they are only responsible for the implementation of policies drawn up by the administrations they serve.

He said commissioners are mere agents appointed by administrations to help implement their policies and regretted the erroneous mindset of voters who believe that a commissioner has power to make and implement personal policies.

The two time commissioner in Anambra State stated that as a commissioner, he was only a servant of the government and could only implement the policies created by the government.