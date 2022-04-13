From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has promised to run an inclusive government, if voted as President in the 2023 general elections.

Mohammed made the promise, in Abuja, on Wednesday, at a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC).

The governor, who stated that the country needs a new orientation and vision, promised to provide good governance anchored on justice and equity if voted in as president.

According to him, “I am not going to be a northern president, or a Muslim Fulani president or a minority president. I am going to be the Nigerian President, who understands the nuances, the norms and the feelings of Nigerians because I have touched them. I have worked with them.

“I have understood them. And after understanding them, I know what Nigerians want. What they need is good governance, justice and equity.”

Mohammed added that as president, he would provide the needed leadership for the country and bring hope to every Nigerian.

“I will carry everybody along. And I will bring a revolution in terms of turning around and rescuing the country,” he stated.

