From John Adams, Minna

Former Vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has dud that he will make an intention to contest the 2023 presidential election known to Nigerians when the time comes.

The former Vice President spoke in Minna on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with Military President Ibrahim Babangida at his hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger state capital.

The closed door meeting between the two leaders lasted about one hour after which he proceeded to the government house in Minna where he sympathized with the government and people of the state over the security challenges bedeviling the people.

He was received at the government house by the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello with some members of the state Executive Council.

Atiku who told Newsmen that he was in Minna a private visit, described the current security challenges and the attendant killing of innocent villagers in the state as unacceptable.

He however noted that the governor has briefed him on the current security challenges facing the state, adding that the situation is very unfortunate and quite sympathetic.

Also addressing some PDP stalwarts in the state, Former Vice President said he will support The People’s Democratic Party in State to takeover Government come 2023.

The PDP stalwarts led by the state Chairman Tanko Beji and the state working committee members where on hand to receive the former Vice President who advised them to unite together and put their house in order ahead of the 2023 general.

He assured that he will give the party in the State all the necessary support to ensure it wins the next election and form Government in the state.

