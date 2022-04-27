From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said on Wednesday, that he won’t resign his position as Minister to contest 2023 presidential elections until 30 days to the election.

He stated his position in Abuja at an event to present to him the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential elections.

He stated that the section 82 of the electoral act is not binding on him, rather he is following the guidelines as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

He made reference to Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, whom, he said, resigned his position as Minister of Solid Minerals four years ago after he had won the ticket of APC at the primary elections before he informed the President and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) that he was leaving for Ekiti State.

He said: “I am not bothered by the call by some people for me to resign my position as Minister of State for Education, having indicated interest in the 2023 presidential elections. I am following what the constitution says which is the superior law of the land.”

He thanked Progressive Nigeria Group and Project Nigeria for their efforts that culminated in the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms assuring them that he has accepted to join the race to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023.

He said: ” I solemnly accept to run for us all, and bear our Party’s Flag into the elections and become our next President.”

He, therefore, invited party men and women, and other Nigerians to forge that trust in him, as their new symbol of unity, growth, and regeneration as we step into the future with renewed zeal and optimism.

“I do this recognizing that in the last seven years, President Muhammadu Buhari, has performed extraordinary feats in ensuring that our progressive ideas have been established; physical infrastructure of every type and inclusive policies reaching out to our poor and less privileged.

“As we strive to uplift Nigeria and Nigerians into a developed state, a lot still is outstanding and needs to be done. Many of our citizens are still outside, hungry, unemployed. Many more are threatened by unwarranted and unnecessary internal security and economic challenges.

“Our calling today invites me to take up a work path that builds on the solid foundations that have been laid thus far. Provide different paradigns for new challenges and provide the platform for a vista that accommodates subject experts to pull together forces to meet our Nations challenges.

In their remarks, Alhassan Musa Aliyu of the Progressive Nigeria Group and Dr. Ndubusi Ugochukwu of the Project Nigeria, respectively, told Nwajiuba that the money for the form was contributed by Nigerians from the levels of the society.

They appreciated the fact that he accepted the nomination form and assured him that they would work assiduously in terms of mobilizations and other efforts to ensure he becomes Nigeria’s next President.